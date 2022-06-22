Social media Influencer Esha Dhingra’s handbook for new mothers to resume work post-maternity leave

New mothers can relate to the actuality that maternity leaves are no vacation and are always hectic. Resuming back to work is a challenging job, and suggestions from experienced moms will invariably benefit. Esha Dhingra, a full-time mom, an IT professional, and a Social media influencer, has conquered the skill of multitasking post-pregnancy and here are a few tips from her to help you through this crazy voyage!

Motherhood certainly alters a lot of things, especially your priorities. As a mother, you’ve got your kid on your mind, and it’s alright! If you are not working from home and have to be away from your child for your 9-5 job, employing a babysitter or full-time nanny sounds right! Give yourself and your child some time to adjust to a new member at home; join only when the two of you are ready for the big step! Alongside this, parents need to apprehend that the first few years after having a child may be tough; it is alright to take help from the child's grandparents to look after them.

It is rightly said that it takes a village to raise a child. And you have to be okay asking the village for help. While your family will support you through a hard time, convincing the office for a part-time job can be a convenient option initially. Esha suggests new working moms schedule things well ahead to get their professional work done on time and still get quality time to spend with the family and baby.

Furthermore, Esha believes in keeping no gender roles when it comes to raising a child. It is crucial to discuss your situation with your partner and get as much assistance as you require. For example, Esha’s husband Anup Ratnaparkhi has equally contributed to taking care of their child Arjun Ratnaparkhi's needs and education, making them the power couple they are!

Talking about her personal experience, Esha resumed work five and a half months post giving birth to her beloved son Arjun. Professionally, opting for work from home (or part-time) worked out for her. She also cherishes how her in-laws and parents understood that she needed support and did so without making her feel remorseful about it.

Couples should remember that life doesn't need to end after giving birth to a child, so one must not stop enjoying the small moments in it. New parents should remember to keep the romance alive and still have time for each other! Lastly, Esha insists new mothers look after themselves despite their busy schedules. It is important to accept taking help of your family & friends and make a few errors along the way! It is when one is happy in their personal life; that they can do well professionally!

Esha’s parenting philosophy, though unconventional, is a mantra for all millennial new parents. Her guilt-free yet efficient parenting tips and tricks have helped her 134k followers make parenting easy! We love how Esha and her husband Anup are managing to raise their child alongside working in their fourteen years of marriage and a nine-year-old child.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.