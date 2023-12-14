Shloka Mehta looks ethereal in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla multicolour lehenga, see pics

Shloka Mehta dazzles in vibrant attire by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, showcasing a delightful fusion of colors—a perfect example of festive fashion with a unique flair.

Shloka Mehta recently graced some wedding celebrations with a stunning display of diverse ethnic fashion. Her attire was a captivating multi-colored lehenga set designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, adorned with exquisite traditional embroidery and a modern, chic blouse. Fashion stylist Niriksha delighted fans by sharing enchanting snapshots of Shloka in this regal ethnic ensemble on Instagram.

The lehenga was a masterpiece, featuring intricate and vibrant embroidery that spanned a spectrum of colors. The ivory blouse, adorned with vibrant beads, sequins, and unique beaded details along the hem, added a distinctive charm to the overall look.

Take a look:

Shloka's choice of jewelry was equally mesmerizing, as she flaunted a stunning three-layer diamond necklace accentuated by striking emeralds. Complementing this were matching earrings and bangles, elevating her appearance to sheer elegance.

Her hair styled in a chic ponytail, Shloka opted for minimalistic makeup, allowing her ethnic grace to shine through.

In another event, Shloka exuded elegance in a regal pink saree designed by the talented duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani tied the knot in March 2019, and their family expanded with the arrival of two adorable children – son Prithvi and daughter Veda.