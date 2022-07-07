Schizophrenia: Ways to manage the disorder and lead a healthy life

Pixabay

Schizophrenia is a disorder in which people interpret reality abnormally. It results in some combination of hallucinations, delusions, and extremely disordered thinking and behavior that impairs daily functioning, and can be disabling. Getting diagnosed with schizophrenia can be devastating. You may be struggling to think, manage your emotions, relate to other people, or even function normally.

Treating this disorder may take life-long time. The recovery varies from a person to person some sooner, some longer and some might take a lifelong process to recover. After getting diagnosed with schizophrenia there are a few steps you should follow wholeheartedly.

Get involved with treatment and self-help

It's really necessary for one to accept the fact that he/she has been diagnosed with the disorder and find medical support. Pursuing self-help strategies such as changing your diet, relieving stress, and seeking social support have a profound effect on the frequency and severity of symptoms, improve the way you feel and increase your self-esteem.

Get active

Regular exercise will help you deal with schizophrenia. Physically active is something you can be to improve your focus, relieve stress, give you more energy, help you sleep, and make you feel calmer.

Seek face-to-face support

Finding someone you can talk to face to face on a regular basis, someone who will listen to you without judging, criticising, or continually becoming distracted. This is the most effective way which will calm your nervous system and relieve stress.

Manage stress

It's really important for you to manage your stress as stress increases the body's production of the hormone cortisol, which may trigger psychotic episodes.

Take care of yourself

Keep the following steps in mind

-Try to get as much sleep as you can.

- It's important for you to avoid alcohol and drugs.

- Eating a healthy and balanced diet is important.

- Understand the role of proper medication.

It is important to understand that medication is just one component of schizophrenia treatment. The rest depends on selfcare and leading a disciplined life and proper diet.