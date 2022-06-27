Here's why travelling is important for your mental health

(Image Source: Pixabay)

Those who love travelling, here's some positive news for you. A recent study reveals that taking a break from work and daily routine has a positive impact on your mental health and well-being. A new cross-disciplinary paper from Edith Cowan University (ECU) proposes we change the way we view tourism.

The study says that travelling and going on holidays can provide a positive impact on the mental health and well-being of an individual. Thus it suggest that we see tourism not just as a recreational experience but as an industry that can provide real health benefits.

The collaboration between Edith Cowan University's Centre for Precision Health And the School of Business and Law found many aspects of going on holiday could have a positive impact on those with mental health issues or conditions. Lead researcher Dr Jun Wen said the diverse team of tourism, public health, and marketing experts investigated how tourism could benefit those living with dementia.

"Medical experts can recommend dementia treatments such as music therapy, exercise, cognitive stimulation, reminiscence therapy, sensory stimulation, and adaptations to a patient's mealtimes and environment," Dr Wen said.

The varied nature of tourism meant there were many opportunities to incorporate treatments for conditions such as dementia. For example, being in new environment and having new experiences could provide cognitive and sensory stimulation. "Exercise has been linked to mental well-being and travelling often involves enhanced physical activity, such as more walking," Dr Wen said.