Sanya Malhotra buys new 4 BHK house in Gurgaon, dons a white saree for griha pravesh

On May 5, 2023, Sanya Malhotra uploaded a number of images to her Instagram stories from the griha pravesh puja at her brand-new four-bedroom home in Gurgaon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 06:16 PM IST

Sanya Malhotra, who hails from Delhi, has began promoting her upcoming Kathal in her native city. She has created her own niche in a brief period of her career. The actor has purchased a 4BHK in Gurgaon before the movie's release for herself and her family, where she intends to spend time whenever she has a break from her busy schedule. 

On May 5, 2023, Sanya Malhotra uploaded a number of images to her Instagram stories from the griha pravesh puja at her brand-new four-bedroom home in Gurgaon. The Meenakshi Sundareshwar actress was pictured performing the puja ceremony while wearing a kalash on her head. She also gave her family a few additional glimpses into the memorable day.

According to reports, Sanya purchased this home in Gurgaon with the intention of visiting her family whenever feasible.

Sanya wore a white-hued saree with a patterned blouse that had a plunging neckline for the occasion. She added bold earrings to her ensemble. Sanya also chose understated cosmetics, such as nude lipstick, flushed cheeks, and gentle winged eyes and curly bun.

In 2021, Sanya bought a new house in Mumbai’s Juhu, located in the Bayview building on the Juhu-Versova Link Road. Sanya and her father, Sunil Kumar Malhotra, had paid a stamp duty amount of Rs 71.5 lakh and purchased the apartment for Rs 14.3 crore.

