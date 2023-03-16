Search icon
Ramadan 2023: Ramzan date in India, UAE, Dubai, Pakistan and other countries, check tentative dates here

Ramadan 2023: Check the expected starting date of Ramadan for countries like UAE, Dubai, Pakistan and more here:

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

Ramzan 2023: Ramadan is celebrated by Muslims across the world. The holy month, also referred to as Ramzan, is significant as the Quran was unveiled during this special time.

Muslims seek the blessings of Allah and keep obligatory fasting which is known as ‘Roza’ during this month. Obligatory fasting is considered to be one of the five pillars of the Islamic faith.

This year, In India, Ramadan is expected to begin on March 22, 2023 once the moon is sighted over Mecca. The fast will last until April 21, and then the Eid al-Fitr celebrations will begin on either April 22 or 23. The last date of Ramadan will be Friday, April 21, 2023, and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on April 22, 2023. 

According to the International Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences UAE, Ramadan will begin on March 23.

However, the specific dates for every country will differ. Check the expected starting date of Ramadan for countries like UAE, Dubai, Pakistan and more here:

Saudi Arabia: March 23. Eid-ul-Fitr on April 21.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi: March 23

Pakistan: March 22.

Indonesia: March 22, 2023. Eid-ul-Fitr on April 21, 2023.

Kuwait: March 23, 2023. Eid-ul-Fitr on April 21, 2023.

Lebanon: March 23, and Eid-ul-Fitr will be on April 21.

Maldives: March 23. Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on April 21.

Morocco: March 23, followed by Eid-ul-Fitr on April 21.

Qatar: March 23 

South Africa: March 22

Turkey: March 23. Eid-ul-Fitr will be on April 21.

