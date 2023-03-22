Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Ramadan 2023 begins on March 24 in India: Check WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with friends and family

Check here a list of WhatsApp messages and quotes to share with your friends and family.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 08:30 PM IST

Ramadan 2023 begins on March 24 in India: Check WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with friends and family
Ramadan 2023 WhatsApp messages, quotes | Photo: Pixabay

The holy month of Ramadan 2023 will begin on March 24 in India. Ramadan is celebrated in Shaban month as per the Muslim calendar. During this period, Muslims all over the world keep 30 days long fast and only eat food and drink water once the entire day. 

This is one of the biggest festivals of Islam. To mark the beginning of the holy month, here are some WhatsApp wishes and quotes that you can share with your loved ones:

Read: Ramadan 2023 moon sighting: Ramadan to begin from March 24 in India

Ramadan 2023: WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with family 

  1. As you fast and offer prayer to God, may you find peace and happiness. Enjoy a peaceful and happy Ramadan!
  2. Another Ramadan means another chance to get forgiveness. Happy Ramadan!
  3. May this Ramzan change the way we look at our lives, for the best. Ramzan Mubarak.
  4. No matter how hard your life has been, remember that Ramzan may be able to change it and it’s on its way. Ramzan Mubarak.
  5. Ramadan Mubarak to all of us! May Allah be merciful enough to forgive our sins and show us the right path!
  6. Stay true to your beliefs, and imbibe the preaching of Islam. May the end of this Ramadan mark the beginning of a new journey towards Jannah because an end is never ‘The End’. Ramadan Mubarak
  7. The new moon of Ramadan has brought the message of Allah’s grace to us. Happy Ramadan to you and your family.
  8. Fulfill the purpose of Ramadan this year, literate yourself with the divine Supreme, stay conscious of His power, and fear Him because Allah is the greatest in this world. Ramadan Mubarak!
  9. Ramadan Mubarak to you and your family. May the holy essence of this auspicious month remain in your heart and life!
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check the most expensive buys of Kiara Advani
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump in heavy lehenga, netizens say 'mashallah'
From Devdas and Gulaal to Padmaavat, times when Bollywood films painted the screen red
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul shares sexy reels posing in bathtub, videos go viral
Dwarka Expressway: India's first urban expressway is under construction, see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple iPhone update hints at new AirPods and case
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.