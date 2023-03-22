Ramadan 2023 begins on March 24 in India: Check WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with friends and family

Ramadan 2023 WhatsApp messages, quotes | Photo: Pixabay

The holy month of Ramadan 2023 will begin on March 24 in India. Ramadan is celebrated in Shaban month as per the Muslim calendar. During this period, Muslims all over the world keep 30 days long fast and only eat food and drink water once the entire day.

This is one of the biggest festivals of Islam. To mark the beginning of the holy month, here are some WhatsApp wishes and quotes that you can share with your loved ones:

Read: Ramadan 2023 moon sighting: Ramadan to begin from March 24 in India

Ramadan 2023: WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with family