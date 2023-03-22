Ramadan 2023 begins on March 24 in India: Check WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with friends and family

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
The holy month of Ramadan 2023 will begin on March 24 in India. Ramadan is celebrated in Shaban month as per the Muslim calendar. During this period, Muslims all over the world keep 30 days long fast and only eat food and drink water once the entire day.
This is one of the biggest festivals of Islam. To mark the beginning of the holy month, here are some WhatsApp wishes and quotes that you can share with your loved ones:
Read: Ramadan 2023 moon sighting: Ramadan to begin from March 24 in India
Ramadan 2023: WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with family
- As you fast and offer prayer to God, may you find peace and happiness. Enjoy a peaceful and happy Ramadan!
- Another Ramadan means another chance to get forgiveness. Happy Ramadan!
- May this Ramzan change the way we look at our lives, for the best. Ramzan Mubarak.
- No matter how hard your life has been, remember that Ramzan may be able to change it and it’s on its way. Ramzan Mubarak.
- Ramadan Mubarak to all of us! May Allah be merciful enough to forgive our sins and show us the right path!
- Stay true to your beliefs, and imbibe the preaching of Islam. May the end of this Ramadan mark the beginning of a new journey towards Jannah because an end is never ‘The End’. Ramadan Mubarak
- The new moon of Ramadan has brought the message of Allah’s grace to us. Happy Ramadan to you and your family.
- Fulfill the purpose of Ramadan this year, literate yourself with the divine Supreme, stay conscious of His power, and fear Him because Allah is the greatest in this world. Ramadan Mubarak!
- Ramadan Mubarak to you and your family. May the holy essence of this auspicious month remain in your heart and life!