Ramadan 2023 moon sighting: Ramadan to begin from March 24 in India

Ramadan or Ramzan will begin on March 24 in India, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has announced. The Ramadan 2023 moon sighting had been conducted in many parts of India. However, Ramzan Chand has not been sighted anywhere in India.

Hence, Shaban month shall complete 30 days on March 23. Subsequently, Muslims in India will observe the first Ramadan 2023 fast on March 24.

Ramadan is celebrated on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. During this time, all Muslims follow a fast for 30 days. Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on April 24. The date of the holy month varies from country to country. Ramadan is observed by Muslims all over the world.

