Ramadan 2022 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar timings for April 28, 29

The month of Ramadan is being celebrated with lavish meals and grand get togethers among Muslims across the country. During this month, Muslims observe ‘Roza’ and abstain themselves from eating and drinking. The celebrations started on the evening of April 2 and will end on the evening of May 2 this year.

The obligatory fasting observed during Ramadan is quite strict. Those who keep fasts have to eat the first meal of the day, known as sehri (suhoor) before the sunrise. They have to then break their fasts with the last meal of the day, known as iftar after the sunset.

Only those Muslims who have medical problems, are menstruating or are aged do not keep these obligatory Roza during Ramadan.

As the time of sunrise and sunset varies every day, it is crucial to know Ramadan’s daily timings.

Here are the sehri and iftar timings for April 28 and 29

28 April 2022 Sehri: 04:18 AM, Iftar: 06:54 PM

29 April 2022 Sehri: 04:17 AM, Iftar: 06:55 PM

Let us tell you that Muslims who celebrate Ramadan pay alms to the disadvantaged and poor at the end of the sacred month. The process is called as fitra or zakat al-Fitr. All Muslims have to complete this before starting the Eid celebrations.

The word ‘Ramzan’ is the Urdu spelling to refer to the Islamic holy month and ‘Ramadan’ is the Arabic spelling. In its literal sense, Ramadan means excessive heat. It comes from the Arabic word – Ramda, which means ‘sun-baked’. The word refers to the extremely dry climatic conditions of the Southern Arabian Peninsula, which is known as the origin of Islam.