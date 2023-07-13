Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi's daughter Aqsa dons a red and gold lehenga for rukhsati ceremony, pics go viral

The photos captured a touching moment between the father and daughter. Aqsa looked stunning in her bridal attire, wearing a beautiful red lehenga from Republic Womenswear.

Shahid Afridi's eldest daughter, Aqsa Afridi, got married to Naseer Nasir in a private wedding ceremony in December of last year. Recently, the Rukhsati ceremony took place on July 7, 2023, and Shahid Afridi shared some heartfelt and unseen pictures from the special day.

The photos captured a touching moment between the father and daughter. Aqsa looked stunning in her bridal attire, wearing a beautiful red lehenga from Republic Womenswear. The intricately embellished outfit featured elaborate designs on the bright red fabric, with a full-sleeve blouse adorned with embroidery on the sleeves. The floor-sweeping lehenga had a flowing hem, and she completed her look with a matching tulle dupatta that had broad embellished borders and scalloped ends. A net dupatta was placed over her head, giving the appearance of a veil. Her bridal jewelry included traditional pieces such as a broad matha patti with a mang tikka, a delicate big nath, and a jadau set.





Shahid Afridi looked dashing in his classic all-black attire for the occasion. He wore a three-piece set consisting of a Pathani kurta with pyjamas. Afridi added a subtly striped Nehru jacket to his ensemble, giving it a buttoned-down style. The lavish Rukhsati ceremony, held in July, was attended by their family, friends, and members of Pakistan's cricket team.

For the grand Walima ceremony, Aqsa once again chose Republic Womenswear for her attire. She looked ethereal in an ice blue lehenga adorned with silver embellishments. The full-sleeve blouse was paired with a breathtaking lehenga that featured a stunning train. The flowy ensemble had floral embellishments extending to its beautiful Chantilly scalloped ends. Aqsa draped a cape-like dupatta with floral embellishments and scalloped borders, adding to the princess-like vibe. Her half-clutched hair was styled in curls, with a decorative hair accessory peeking through the tulle dupatta. She completed her look with statement jewelry, including gleaming rings, to complement her opulent outfit.