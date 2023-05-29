Search icon
Meet Amandeep Kaur, late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s fiancée who decided never to get married again

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in May 2022, but was supposed to get married to Amandeep Kaur the same year in November.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 29, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

Meet Amandeep Kaur, late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s fiancée who decided never to get married again
Sidhu Moosewala with fiancee Amandeep Kaur (Photo - Twitter)

May 29, 2023 marks the first death anniversary of Punjabi singer and icon Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in his hometown by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang last year. His death is still being mourned by all, including his fiancée Amandeep Kaur.

Sidhu Moosewala was one of the most influential Punjabi singers and was at the peak of his career when he was shot dead as a result of an inter-gang rivalry. He was killed in the Mansa district of Punjab, just a few months after he had joined the Congress party and contested the elections.

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents and fans were left devastated by his sudden loss, but another person who was shaken up was his fiancée Amandeep Kaur. Moosewala and Kaur had reportedly gotten engaged just a few months ago and were planning to get married in November 2022.

Sidhu Moosewala and Amandeep Kaur had reportedly been in a romantic relationship for two years and were planning on getting married soon, as revealed by the Punjabi singer’s mother shortly after his death.

Who is Amandeep Kaur, Sidhu Moosewala’s fiancée?

Amandeep Kaur was the fiancée of Punjabi youth icon Sidhu Moosewala and the two had just gotten engaged just a few months back. The couple had met in Canada as Kaur was a permanent resident of the country, and were planning to get married the same year Moosewala was shot dead.

Amandeep Kaur, according to rumours, is the daughter of a senior Akali Dal leader and also worked as Sidhu Moosewala’s assistant for a few months. She belongs to the Sangreri district of Punjab, where the engagement ceremony had taken place.

According to media reports, Amandeep Kaur was absolutely shocked after Sidhu Moosewala’s death and vowed to never get married as a way to express her eternal love. Reports say that she now lives with Moosewala’s parents in the Mansa village, his hometown.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 near his village by multiple gunmen, and gangster Goldy Brar from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang later claimed responsibility for his death.

