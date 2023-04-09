How much money does Sidhu Moosewala earn after his death? Know royalty, YouTube deals worth crores

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala (File photo)

Sidhu Moosewala was one of the most influential and famous Punjabi singers, with his songs getting released posthumously and still getting millions of views. With a loyal fan following, Moosewala still continues to make crores through his YouTube royalties and deals.

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Punjab’s Mansa district last year, ending the singer’s life at the young age of 29. His family continues to live in Punjab, with all his assets transferred to his parents.

At the time of his death, Sidhu Moosewala had a net worth of around USD 14 million, which comes out to around Rs 114 crores, including his expensive cars, his properties in Punjab, and his income from brand deals and YouTube royalties, according to media reports.

Sidhu Moosewala used to charge upwards of Rs 20 lakh for his live shows and concerts, and over Rs 2 lakh for public appearances. While he built a massive empire, he is still making earnings after his death, with the royalties now going to his parents.

Sidhu Moosewala YouTube royalties, ad deals

According to YouTube policies, the artists get royalties on the basis of the views they garner. YouTube gives around USD 1000 per 1 million views of any video or song. Meanwhile, Sidhu Moosewala’s new song Mere Na was released on YouTube just two days ago.

In the span of two days, Sidhu Moosewala’s song Mere Na garnered 18 million views, with the money coming out to around Rs 14.3 lakh. When it comes to all his other songs, it is estimated that they have made over Rs 50 lakh in royalties since his death.

Factoring in advertisement deals, and royalties from Spotify, Wink, and other music platforms, Sidhu Moosewala has made upwards of Rs 2 crore through his songs after his death.

