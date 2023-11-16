Headlines

Delhi Government refers Rs 850 cr land acquisition scam involving Chief Secretary to CBI

Watch: Former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javeb accuses BCCI, Rohit Sharma of manipulating toss in IND vs NZ semifinal

This BITS Pilani graduate was once paid Rs 1350 salary, now he owns multi-billion firm

Check out best deals on neckties, get flat 87% on Amazon

Ambani family welcomes football legend David Beckham at 'Antillia'

Malaika Arora to Shanaya Kapoor, who wore what to meet David Beckham at Sonam Kapoor’s party

Celebrities dazzled in their stylish best at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's exclusive Mumbai bash honoring football legend David Beckham.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 07:37 PM IST

In a glamorous affair hosted by actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja at their Mumbai residence, football legend David Beckham was the esteemed guest of honor. The exclusive gathering brought together a select group of celebrities, including Shahid Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, and others, showcasing their individual fashion statements in an intimate setting.

Check out here:

Karisma Kapoor


Karisma Kapoor commanded attention in a majestic golden kurta designed by Anita Dongre, radiating regal elegance. Malaika Arora opted for boldness, pairing a daring plunging white shirt with a mini skirt and sheer tights, while Arjun Kapoor chose a more relaxed black sweatshirt ensemble.

Shahid Kapoor


Shahid Kapoor showcased his debonair charm in a denim shirt, complementing his wife Mira Rajput's graceful look in a chic pink mini dress, accentuated with a statement clutch.

Shanaya Kapoor


Shanaya Kapoor embraced audacious fashion, donning a sheer dress layered over black lingerie. Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor exuded timeless sophistication—Sanjay in a sharp blazer and Maheep in a striking red dress.

Shibani Dandekar


Shibani Dandekar made a captivating fashion statement with a black corset paired effortlessly with an oversized blazer.

Sonam Kapoor


The host, Sonam Kapoor, stole the spotlight in a stunning red saree matched with a white Jamdani kaftaan blouse from Studio Medium. Adorned with a polki choker, intricate earrings, and adorned hair with delicate florals, she epitomized grace and elegance, setting the tone for the stylish affair.

 

 

 

 

