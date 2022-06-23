Know about Mawsynram in Meghalaya which witnessed the world's highest rainfall

(Image Source: Twitter/IANS)

Have you heard the name of Mawsynram village in Meghalaya? If not, then you should know that this place receives the maximum rainfall in the world. And now it has made a new record. The torrential rain which started here on last Thursday at 08.30 am, continued till 08.30 am the next day.

This rain was so tremendous that 1003.6 mm of rain fell in just 24 hours. The previous record stands with Cherrapunji‎ which had received 1563.3 mm of rainfall in a single day June 16, 1995. Mawsynram received 945.4 ml of rain in a day on June 7, 1966, which was the highest one day rain in the village previous to this new record. This place is next to Cherrapunji‎.

People may be curious to know how people live here as it rains so much. The name of Mawsynram in Meghalaya is recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records as the place with the highest humidity in the world. There is a lot of moisture here because of the Bay of Bengal. Also, the average annual rainfall here is 11,871 mm. But it got 10% of its rain in a single day on June 16.

The amount of rainfall here throughout the year is so much that water can actually come up to the knees of the 30 metre high Statue of Christ located in Rio de Janeiro. Cherrapunji has now been replaced by Mawsynram, located about 15 km away from it. It is recorded in the Guinness Book that in the year 1985, Mawsynram received 26,000 mm of rain, which was a record in itself.

Apart from Mawsynram and Cherrapunji in Meghalaya, there are two such villages in Colombia that compete with them in terms of maximum rainfall. The cities of Lyorro and López de Misi in northwestern Colombia are the two cities that receive rainfall throughout the year. Between 1952 and 1954, it received 13,473 mm of rain annually, which is more than the average rainfall of Mawsynram.

How do people live in Mawsynram?

In Mawsynram and Cherrapunji, where the weather is always humid, the clothes, food and work of the people are completely different from those living in the desert. It rains continuously in these parts. Because of this there is no possibility of farming here. That is why everything here comes from other villages and cities. These goods are sold by wrapping them in plastic and drying them with a dryer.

Here people always keep umbrellas made of bamboo with them. They are called Knup. People wear plastic to go to work. Roads get damaged very quickly due to rain. That is why a lot of time is spent in repairing them. Life is very difficult and the rain makes it more difficult.

The bridges built here also always remain in dilapidated condition. Rubber or bamboo bridges are mostly made due to its strength. They do not deteriorate quickly in water or break under load. If built well, a bamboo bridge lasts almost a decade.

However, Mawsynram is also very famous for its natural beauty. It is a pleasure to see the fountain of water falling from a height and the dense clouds like mist up close. Near Mawsynram are the natural caves of Mawjymbuin, which are famous for their stalagmites. Stalagmites are deposits of lime on the floor by dripping from the ceiling of the cave.