Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta dazzle in sizzling gowns at Ambani's Roman Holi bash

The star-studded affair also witnessed the stylish presence of luminaries such as Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, and Ayushmann Khurrana, each making their mark with their distinctive fashion choices.

Isha Ambani recently hosted a spectacular 'Roman Holi' celebration at the Ambani residence, joined by Bulgari CEO Jean Christophe Babin. The event has been making waves on social media, with a newly surfaced photo capturing Isha alongside her sisters-in-law, Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta, in a radiant display of elegance.

The trio exuded grace in their fashionable attire. Isha dazzled in a vibrant off-shoulder gown, while Radhika adorned a charming cream-colored ensemble. Shloka captivated in a pink gown adorned with delicate floral accents, completing the trio's stunning ensemble.

Social media erupted with admiration for the trio, with users showering praises on their stylish presence. Comments flooded in, hailing the trio as "beautiful ladies" and "gorgeous queens."

The Roman Holi Bash also saw the attendance of various celebrities, including the ever-charming Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Priyanka graced the occasion in a contemporary blush pink outfit, reminiscent of the traditional Indian saree. Her minimalist accessory choice, featuring a statement necklace and chunky rings, perfectly complemented her ensemble. With a captivating smokey-eye makeup look, Priyanka set the bar high for fashion at the event. Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit exuded her timeless charm in a chic pink pantsuit.

Prior to the festivities, Priyanka took center stage at the grand launch of Bulgari's story in Mumbai, highlighting her role as a global brand ambassador for the luxury brand. She joins the esteemed ranks of Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Lisa from BLACKPINK.

