Inspiring story of Social Media Manager Vishal Choudhary

It is said that; with perseverance and hard work, a person can achieve anything. Winners embrace hard work and their story becomes inspirational.

One such story is of young entrepreneur Vishal Choudhary, 23, who overcame all the odds in his life and is now living his dream life. Vishal Choudhary hails from Kishanganj, Bihar, a town at the narrow strip between West Bengal and Bihar. He envisions being an entrepreneur.

His life has been an uphill battle, he faced many blockages but his attitude towards adversities turned his problems into blessings and he kept growing. Vishal Choudhary discovered his unseen sides and worked day and night to accomplish his vision. He became a successful social media manager having many clients. He did day and night one in chasing dreams. Giving identity to others and handling their social media presence became his passion.

Many face a major setback in their life once. 1 April, 2019 came as a black day in Vishal Choudhary’s life when most of his huge web traffic got deleted due to unprecedented reasons, resulting in a heavy loss of around 50 lakhs. He lost his capital in this tragedy and was about to give-up his profession but his inner voice didn’t let him. He saw this misfortune as a learning experience and he came back with more force and passion. He made social media his world and emerged as a phoenix.

As a result, Vishal Choudhary has managed to run the social media accounts of many eminent personalities of different backgrounds including sports, entertainment, politics, businesses and many others. With self-learnt skills, Vishal created their distinct identity in millions of people and gave them fame they seek for.

Vishal is the youngest in his family. He was told to follow others’ steps and do service to secure the future. His elder brother who is serving in ShastriyaSeemaBal (SSB), because of his immense support, Vishal has achieved a milestone.

Vishal Choudhary is an inspiration to the youth who sees social media as more than an entertainment source. His mother’s and elder brother’s upbringing and positive approach towards life is the source of his success.

Brand desk content.