Inside pics of billionaire Radhakishan Damani's Rs 1238 crore house in Mumbai | Photo: Instagram

Mumbai is home to some of the most costly houses in India, including Mukesh Ambani's Antilia and Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, which are valued in crores. One of the biggest real estate deals of 2023 was signed by billionaire Indian Radhakishan Damani, the founder and CEO of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) who has a staggering net worth of Rs. 13,568 crores.

Damani has invested Rs 1,238 crores in 28 flats in a high-end South Mumbai residential building alongside his family and friends, Money Control reported. According to the documents obtained by Zapkey.com, all of the payments appear to have been completed on February 3, which was two days after the release of the Union Budget 2023.

According to the report, Radhakishan Damani's family and friends bought 1,82,084 square feet of carpet in all, comprising more than 100 parking areas. The apartments are situated in the Worli district of Mumbai. The carpet area in the apartments of Three Sixty West Society is 5,000 square feet. It costs between 40 and 50 crore rupees.

According to media report, the founder and chairman of Sahana Group, Sudhakar Shetty, reportedly used to own the properties.

Other luxurious properties Radhakishan Damani's house

For Rs 1001 crore in 2021, Radhakishan Damani and his brother Gopikishan Damani acquired a 90-year-old, two-story mansion in Malabar Hill, Mumbai. The property's 5752.22 square metres were purchased for Rs 1,61,670 per square foot.

According to Money Control, Radhakishan Damani recently acquired seven properties totaling almost Rs 400 crore.

Here are inside pics of Radhakishan Damani's house

READ | Isha Ambani dons customised sharara set from Lajjoo at NMACC event, pays tribute to mom Nita Ambani