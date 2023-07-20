Headlines

Lifestyle

Indian passport holders can travel visa-free to 57 countries; check full list here

Indian passport holders are required to obtain visas to enter 177 destinations across the world, including countries such as China, Japan, Russia, the United States, and the entire European Union.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 06:18 PM IST

India's passport ranking has shown significant improvement, rising 5 spots from the previous year and now standing at 80th in the latest Henley Passport Index. This advancement allows Indian passport holders to travel to 57 destinations either completely visa-free or with visa-on-arrival arrangements.

However, it should be noted that India's passport still scores poorly in terms of mobility. Consequently, Indian passport holders are required to obtain visas to enter 177 destinations across the world, including countries such as China, Japan, Russia, the United States, and the entire European Union.

Here is the full list of countries where Indians can travel without a visa:

  • Barbados
  • Bhutan
  • Bolivia
  • British Virgin Islands
  • Burundi 
  • Cambodia
  • Cape Verde Islands
  • Comoro Islands
  • Djibouti *
  • Dominica
  • El Salvador
  • Fiji
  • Gabon
  • Grenada
  • Guinea-Bissau
  • Haiti
  • Indonesia *
  • Iran *
  • Jamaica
  • Jordan *
  • Kazakhstan
  • Laos
  • Macao (SAR China)
  • Madagascar *
  • Maldives
  • Marshall Islands *
  • Mauritania *
  • Mauritius
  • Micronesia
  • Montserrat
  • Mozambique *
  • Myanmar *
  • Nepal
  • Niue
  • Oman
  • Palau Islands
  • Qatar
  • Rwanda *
  • Samoa *
  • Senegal
  • Seychelles *
  • Sierra Leone *
  • Somalia
  • Sri Lanka *
  • St. Kitts and Nevis
  • St. Lucia *
  • St. Vincent
  • Tanzania *
  • Thailand *
  • Timor-Leste *
  • Togo *
  • Trinidad and Tobago
  • Tunisia
  • Tuvalu
  • Vanuatu
  • Zimbabwe

On the other hand, Singapore has now overtaken Japan to claim the title of the world's most powerful passport, providing visa-free entry to 192 global destinations, according to the latest Henley Passport Index.

Japan, which held the top spot for five years, dropped to third place as the number of visa-free destinations for its passport decreased, according to the ranking published by Henley & Partners, an immigration consultancy based in London.

The United States, once at the pinnacle of the ranking nearly a decade ago, slid two places to eighth, while the United Kingdom, after experiencing a decline due to Brexit, climbed two places to fourth, a position it last held in 2017.

It's worth noting that Henley's ranking methodology relies on data from the International Air Transport Association. Other passport indexes, like the one published by financial advisory Arton Capital, may have different rankings, such as placing the United Arab Emirates in the top position last year.

