Indian passport holders can travel visa-free to 57 countries; check full list here

India's passport ranking has shown significant improvement, rising 5 spots from the previous year and now standing at 80th in the latest Henley Passport Index. This advancement allows Indian passport holders to travel to 57 destinations either completely visa-free or with visa-on-arrival arrangements.

However, it should be noted that India's passport still scores poorly in terms of mobility. Consequently, Indian passport holders are required to obtain visas to enter 177 destinations across the world, including countries such as China, Japan, Russia, the United States, and the entire European Union.

Here is the full list of countries where Indians can travel without a visa:

Barbados

Bhutan

Bolivia

British Virgin Islands

Burundi

Cambodia

Cape Verde Islands

Comoro Islands

Djibouti *

Dominica

El Salvador

Fiji

Gabon

Grenada

Guinea-Bissau

Haiti

Indonesia *

Iran *

Jamaica

Jordan *

Kazakhstan

Laos

Macao (SAR China)

Madagascar *

Maldives

Marshall Islands *

Mauritania *

Mauritius

Micronesia

Montserrat

Mozambique *

Myanmar *

Nepal

Niue

Oman

Palau Islands

Qatar

Rwanda *

Samoa *

Senegal

Seychelles *

Sierra Leone *

Somalia

Sri Lanka *

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia *

St. Vincent

Tanzania *

Thailand *

Timor-Leste *

Togo *

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Zimbabwe

On the other hand, Singapore has now overtaken Japan to claim the title of the world's most powerful passport, providing visa-free entry to 192 global destinations, according to the latest Henley Passport Index.

Japan, which held the top spot for five years, dropped to third place as the number of visa-free destinations for its passport decreased, according to the ranking published by Henley & Partners, an immigration consultancy based in London.

The United States, once at the pinnacle of the ranking nearly a decade ago, slid two places to eighth, while the United Kingdom, after experiencing a decline due to Brexit, climbed two places to fourth, a position it last held in 2017.

It's worth noting that Henley's ranking methodology relies on data from the International Air Transport Association. Other passport indexes, like the one published by financial advisory Arton Capital, may have different rankings, such as placing the United Arab Emirates in the top position last year.