Independence Day 2022: Did you know flag hoisting on August 15 is different from January 26? Know why and how

Independence Day 2022

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, marking India's 75th year of independence, is now underway, and the country's streets and communities are resounding with celebratory fervour. As part of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" initiative, people are bringing the Tiranga inside their homes.

However, this custom of hoisting the tricolour is already going on. There is a great deal of confusion among the general public about the protocol for raising the flag on Independence Day (15 August) and Republic Day (26 January). In order to properly hoist the flag on respected days, certain protocols must be followed.

Difference between Independence Day and Republic Day

On August 15, 1947, a momentous event occurred: our nation gained its independence. Slavery in India was abolished on this day, marking the end of British rule. Many Indian revolutionaries have died for this cause. Likewise, on 26 January 1950, our country's constitution took effect and India became a republic.

The rules for hoisting the flag are different on both days

On both the 15th of August and the 26th of January, the national flag is hoisted. Furthermore, there is a distinction between the two events regarding how the flag should be raised. To raise the flag on Independence Day, a rope is pulled from below. Following that, it is unlatched and raised into place. On the occasion of Republic Day, which takes place on the 26th of January, the flag is unfolded and hoisted after being fastened at the top.

Prime Minister hoists the flag on Independence Day

In honour of Independence Day on August 15th, the Prime Minister of India raises the flag. Although India became free on August 15, its independence did not coincide with the implementation of the country's constitution. Even though the President is the official head of state, he had not yet taken office at the time. That's why the Prime Minister raises the flag every year on August 15th.

The tricolor is hoisted at the Red Fort on 26 January

The raising of the flag takes place atop the Red Fort on the 26th of January. On Republic Day, the flag is raised on Rajpath. On Republic Day, tableaus are performed to give citizens an idea of the country's military strength and cultural wealth.