Independence Day 2022: History of the Indian flag and it's evolution since 1904- IN PICS

For the 76th anniversary of independence, we provide a comprehensive look at the history, meaning, and evolution of the national flag.

As part of India's 76th Independence Day celebrations, Indians throughout the country will gather on August 15, 2022, where military bands will perform grand performances, citizens will sing and dance on patriotic songs, hoist the tricolour flag, and recite poems to honour the sacrifices of Indian freedom fighters.

Have you ever wondered how the saffron-white-green Indian flag came to be? If you're curious in the evolution of Indian flags from 1904 to the present, you need look no further.