In Pics: Monuments illuminated in tricolour ahead of Independence Day 2022

This year ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is being observed across the country to commemorate 75 years of Independent India.
Ahead of the celebration of India’s Independence Day on August 15, several monuments have been illuminated with tricolour to mark the day.
This year ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is being observed across the country to commemorate 75 years of Independent India.
1. Humayun's Tomb
Humayun's Tomb illuminated in tricolor lights as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, ahead of Independence Day. (Photo: PTI)
2. Safdarjung Tomb
Illuminated Safdarjung Tomb ahead of 75th Independence Day in New Delhi on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Photo: IANS)
3. Charminar
The historical monument Charminar in Telangana's Hyderabad is illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Independence Day 2022. (Photo: ANI)
4. Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Railway Terminus Building
Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Railway Terminus Building illuminates with the colours of the national flag as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, at Churchgate, in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: ANI)
5. Rashtrapati Bhavan
Rashtrapati Bhavan illuminated with tricolour lights as part of ''Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, ahead of Independence Day 2022. (Photo: PTI)
6. India Gate
People visit the India Gate, illuminated with tricolour lights as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, ahead of Independence Day. (Photo: PTI)