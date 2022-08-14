Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

In Pics: Monuments illuminated in tricolour ahead of Independence Day 2022

This year ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is being observed across the country to commemorate 75 years of Independent India.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 14, 2022, 02:41 PM IST

Ahead of the celebration of India’s Independence Day on August 15, several monuments have been illuminated with tricolour to mark the day.

This year ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is being observed across the country to commemorate 75 years of Independent India.

1. Humayun's Tomb

Humayun's Tomb
1/6

Humayun's Tomb illuminated in tricolor lights as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, ahead of Independence Day. (Photo: PTI)

 

2. Safdarjung Tomb

Safdarjung Tomb
2/6

Illuminated Safdarjung Tomb ahead of 75th Independence Day in New Delhi on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Photo: IANS)

3. Charminar

Charminar
3/6

The historical monument Charminar in Telangana's Hyderabad is illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Independence Day 2022. (Photo: ANI)

4. Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Railway Terminus Building

Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Railway Terminus Building
4/6

Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Railway Terminus Building illuminates with the colours of the national flag as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, at Churchgate, in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

5. Rashtrapati Bhavan

Rashtrapati Bhavan
5/6

Rashtrapati Bhavan illuminated with tricolour lights as part of ''Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, ahead of Independence Day 2022. (Photo: PTI)

6. India Gate

India Gate
6/6

People visit the India Gate, illuminated with tricolour lights as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, ahead of Independence Day. (Photo: PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy for faculty posts, apply at aiimsnagpur.edu.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.