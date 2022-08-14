In Pics: Monuments illuminated in tricolour ahead of Independence Day 2022

This year ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is being observed across the country to commemorate 75 years of Independent India.

Ahead of the celebration of India’s Independence Day on August 15, several monuments have been illuminated with tricolour to mark the day.

