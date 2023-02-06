Happy Rose Day 2023: Here's how you can celebrate the day in a long-distance relationship

Representational image

Those who have done it know that maintaining a long-distance relationship is not an easy task. Especially on occasions like Valentine's Day, and Propose Day, you must be missing your boyfriend or girlfriend a lot. If you are wondering how to celebrate Propose Day with your far-away partner, then we have got some amazing ideas for you.

Wake-up Call

I wish it was possible and you would fly and reach your partner. But alas it is not so, even then thanks to modern-day gadgets, you can do a lot. So on the beautiful morning of Propose Day, you can send a loving wake-up message in your own voice as a voice message. If possible, you can also make a video call.

Surprise delivery

These days there are many online services that can deliver cards, sweets, chocolates or gifts to your partner on your behalf. Send this gift with a message to your boyfriend or girlfriend and celebrate with a Propose Day surprise.

Candle light dinner

Who says you can't have a candlelight dinner on propose day with your sweetheart who lives far away? You can do this if you want. This is absolutely possible through video calls, although there will not be the feeling of sitting and eating with each other, even then you will be able to do so by sitting face to face. Even on your mobile screen.

By sending video or slide show

Nowadays, many such software and apps have come which can make a good video by adding your photos. In these, you can also put your favorite background music and personalized message. You can also propose your partner by sending a similar video or slide show.