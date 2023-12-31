Headlines

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Gujarat sets Guinness World Record for mass Surya Namaskar on new year day

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

John Abraham buys lavish 5,416 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai's Khar, Bollywood actor paid...

Benefits of consuming oranges in winter 

Cricket records broken in 2023

Top 5 WWE superstars to watch out for in 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

South India's superstar started as an extra, co-star tried to kill him, he has more hits than Prabhas, Rajni, Vijay, NTR

Manjari Fadnnis calls The Freelancer 2 rollercoaster ride, recalls time when she wanted to leave films | Exclusive

Dunki, Toilet Ek Prem Katha star Komal Sachdeva cities similarities between Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar | Exclusive

Happy New Year 2024: 6 resolution ideas to improve lifestyle

New Year 2024 is just a couple of hours away from us. Here are some resolution ideas for you.

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 04:10 PM IST

The New Year is just a couple of hours away from us. The entire world is set to welcome 2024 with a boom. With the New Year, comes a new spirit and will to improve your life and set to try out something new.  We all make resolutions. Some can follow them throughout the year, but some break their resolution. Hence, here is a list of resolution ideas for 2024: 

Maintain a positive and resilient mindset: Accept setbacks as a natural part of any great self-improvement journey. When you face obstacles, remind yourself of the reasons you set these goals and the benefits they will bring.

Consistency: Practice a habit of bringing your resolutions into a daily routine. If your goal is to exercise more, schedule specific times for workouts. If you aim to eat healthier, plan your meals. 

Track your progress: Keeping a journal or using a goal-setting app to monitor your achievements will enhance your motivation as you see how far you’ve come.

Share goals with close ones: Share your goals with friends or family so they can offer encouragement while also holding you accountable. Simply knowing that someone else is aware of your goals can increase your commitment. Being part of a supportive community provides you with valuable advice and an understanding that others care about your journey as much as you do.

Read: Happy New Year 2024: WhatsApp wishes, quotes, greetings, messages you can send to your loved ones

Remain flexible and adjust your goals as necessary: What seemed most important to you on Jan 1 may appear less relevant by mid-year. Hence, it is important to remember that the ultimate aim of setting resolutions is self-improvement, not a plan for its own sake. Celebrate small victories along the way and keep an optimistic outlook. With persistence, adaptability and a positive attitude, you will find that keeping your New Year’s resolutions is well within your reach.

