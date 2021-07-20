Happy Eid al-Adha 2021: WhatsApp messages and wishes for your loved ones on Bakrid

Bakrid, also known as Eid-ul-Adha or Eid-al-Adha, is one of the two most important festivals observed by the Muslim community.

The festival is also known as ‘festival of sacrifice’ and is just round the corner. It is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. Celebrations of the same last for three days. Muslims all across the globe celebrate these days by praying, wearing new clothes, enjoying delicious cuisines and by spending the day with friends and family. The other prominent festival is Eid-ul-Fitr, which is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal month, which comes after the holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan.

According to Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the crescent moon for the Zul Hijjah was sighted on July 11, this year. Therefore, Bakrid will be celebrated on July 21 (Wednesday), in India. However, Bakrid is being celebrated a day earlier in Saudi Arabia, i.e., on July 20.

Bakra Eid 2021: Wishes, quotes to send to your loved ones

May the teachings of Allah and his prophet be your companion throughout your life. May this Eid ul Adha bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to you and your family!

Wishing that your sacrifices are appreciated and all your prayers are answered today. Bakrid Mubarak!

May Allah grant you and your family peaceful and prosperous life. May the blessings of Allah never leave your side. Wishing you the heartiest Eid ul Adha Mubarak!

May God almighty accept all your sacrifices and rewards you with a life that is full of cheers and successes. A heartiest Eid ul Adha Mubarak to you!

May Allah bring you and your family happiness, peace and prosperity on this auspicious occasion. Eid Mubarak!”