Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: History, significance, teachings

Without a doubt, Guru Gobind Singh is one of the most inspiring personalities who ever lived and this year will be marked as the 354th birth anniversary.

Guru Gobind Singh became the tenth Guru of Sikhs and therefore was called Dashmesh pita. He introduced the five Ks - Kanga, Kesh, Kachera, Kara, and Kirpan- in Sikhism. According to the Sikh calendar (Nanakshahi), Gobind Singh Ji was born in January (Paush) in 1666 to the ninth Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur and Mata Gujri as Gobind Rai in Patna Sahib, Bihar.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji is known as a spiritual master. He succeeded his father and became the tenth leader of the Sikhs at the young age of nine. Following his father's path, Govind Singh Ji took over as the leader and protector of the Sikhs.

Significance of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

In the memory of the beloved Guru, warrior, poet, and philosopher, the day is marked special and celebrated with enthusiasm. On this day, Sikhs across the world go to Gurudwaras and offer their prayers in honor of their Guru. Sikh families participate in processions and organize Kirtans (prayers) and do Seva. Gurudwaras hold langar on this day to distribute food among the needy.

Main Teachings of Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Singh Ji

He was the last of the living Sikh Gurus, passing the Guruship of the Sikhs to the Eleventh and Eternal Sikh Guru, the Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

He didn't believe in war or fighting without a cause. But his teachings always encouraged holding one's ground if the need arose, to help the needy and downtrodden. He believed that there is only one God and we all are equal before him.

Things we can all learn from Guru Gobind Singh's teachings

1. Be a warrior, and be a saint

2. Be a model human

3. Serve humanity

4. Everyone’s equal

6. Be mindful of your speech

He is an inspiration to many around the world because his deeds were untainted by selfishness. He infused both a sense of surrender and boldness among his followers.

Hearty wishes of Gurupurab to all the readers!