From lavender oil to ginger, 5 home remedies for migraine relief

Migraine is not a normal headache, if you have experienced it, then you would know that there are problems like nausea, sensitivity to bright light or sound, blurred vision along with severe headaches. When a migraine attack occurs, we are ready to do anything to cure it. According to Healthline, natural therapies are very helpful in reducing the symptoms of migraine. But it is also important to know that if it is becoming unbearable and you are not getting relief for several hours, then the doctor's advice is very important. So let's know the home remedies to get rid of migraine.

1. Drink Coffee

Small amounts of caffeine in the body can provide relief from migraine pain. In this case, you drink black coffee. But sometimes excessive consumption of caffeine can also cause migraine.

2. Lavender Oil

Research has found that if you inhale lavender oil during a migraine attack, it shows some effect within 15 minutes. In such a situation, you can inhale it by applying it directly or in a handkerchief.

3. Peppermint Oil

If the complaint of migraine is starting and at the same time if you inhale peppermint oil, it can stop it from growing.

4. Cinnamon

Cinnamon can also provide relief from the unbearable pain of migraine. You can get relief by applying it in the form of a decoction or by applying its paste on your head.

5. Ginger

If migraine pain starts, then chew a piece of ginger in your mouth. You will get rest. You can also drink it in the form of tea.