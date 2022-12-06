Five reasons why vacations and travel are essential for good mental health

Representational image

Travelling is considered the best medicine to please the mind, body and soul. Whenever we get bored sitting at home or are feeling stressed, everyone's advice is to take a walk outside for 5 minutes or go for a walk somewhere, the mind will become lighter. Apart from this, travelling or hanging out gives you confidence, you get to know people, you get to know about the culture of that place and yes, travelling has a good effect on your health.

Also read: Working for THIS long can jeopardise your mental health? Here's what new study reveals

You must also be wondering why we are combining travelling and health, so let us tell you the 7 great benefits of travelling in this article today.

Travelling increases immunity

The weather in every place is of different types, in some places, it is very cold and in some places, there is the havoc of heat. Your body actually becomes strong by roaming around such places. Also by travelling to different places, our body gets adapted to different bacteria, which helps in boosting immunity and making you less susceptible to common diseases.

Travel acts as a stress buster

Changes in weather, environment, routine and surroundings have a positive effect on our minds and body. Walking makes you feel relaxed, you are less stressed and your mood is very happy. Not only mood travelling also has a positive effect on our body.

Travelling reduces the risk of depression

Depression is a big problem these days that most people are facing. The problem of depression or depression can be due to social pressure, work, personal relationship or other factors, due to which your mind and body are affected the most. A change of place and routine can have a positive psychological effect on a person and help keep depression at bay.

Travelling keeps the mind healthy

The more you travel, the more you get to learn. In a new place, you get to meet new people, learn about their culture and become more aware of what is happening in the world. All of these new things improve cognitive flexibility and brain health.

Walking reduces the risk of heart disease

When you move from one place to another, it reduces the problem of stress and anxiety. Studies have proved that for men who do not take a vacation for years, their chances of having a heart attack increase by 30 per cent. The more you travel, the better your physical and mental health will be. If you indulge in adventure sports like trekking or snorkelling, it will further improve your health and reduce heart disease.