Eid Milad un Nabi 2022: Quotes, WhatsApp wishes, Facebook greetings to be shared with your loved ones

File photo

Eid Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad, one of the most important festivals for Muslims is on October 09. Muslims who belong to the Sufi or Barelvi school of thought celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad as Eid Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e- Milad. The day is also known as Nabid and Mawlid in colloquial Arabic.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad wishes, quotes and messages to share with your family, friends, and neighbours.

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak to you and everyone in your family.

May you all be guided by your faith on Allah and his dear messenger. Have a blessed Eid Ul Milad Un Nabi.

May Allah listen to your prayers, blessing your family with good health and happiness.

On the beautiful day of Eid Milad un Nabi, I pray to Allah for peace in my country and success for my family and my friends.

Sending you my well wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi.

A blessed Mawlid to you, may Allah ease your hardships and shower prosperity on you

The Prophet Muhammad said: “Whoever sends blessings upon me, Allah will send blessings upon him tenfold.” So let us send him our prayers this Mawlid.

May the Prophet's teaching help you to lead a halal and peaceful life. Wishing you a blessed Eid Milad Un Nabi!

May the light of this holy day enlighten our hearts and soothe our minds. Eid Mubarak.