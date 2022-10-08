Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Eid Milad un Nabi 2022: Quotes, WhatsApp wishes, Facebook greetings to be shared with your loved ones

Eid Milad un Nabi 2022: This occasion honours the Islamic Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 10:56 AM IST

Eid Milad un Nabi 2022: Quotes, WhatsApp wishes, Facebook greetings to be shared with your loved ones
File photo

Eid Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad, one of the most important festivals for Muslims is on October 09. Muslims who belong to the Sufi or Barelvi school of thought celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad as Eid Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e- Milad. The day is also known as Nabid and Mawlid in colloquial Arabic.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad wishes, quotes and messages to share with your family, friends, and neighbours.

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak to you and everyone in your family.

May you all be guided by your faith on Allah and his dear messenger. Have a blessed Eid Ul Milad Un Nabi.

May Allah listen to your prayers, blessing your family with good health and happiness.

On the beautiful day of Eid Milad un Nabi, I pray to Allah for peace in my country and success for my family and my friends.

Sending you my well wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi.

A blessed Mawlid to you, may Allah ease your hardships and shower prosperity on you

The Prophet Muhammad said: “Whoever sends blessings upon me, Allah will send blessings upon him tenfold.” So let us send him our prayers this Mawlid.

May the Prophet's teaching help you to lead a halal and peaceful life. Wishing you a blessed Eid Milad Un Nabi!

May the light of this holy day enlighten our hearts and soothe our minds. Eid Mubarak.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
High Cholesterol: 4 daily exercises to lower bad cholesterol in your body
In pics: Nitish Kumar marches with Tejashwi Yadav to repeat 2015 pact after quitting NDA
Viral Photos of the day: Allu Arjun poses with BSF Jawans, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya
In Pics: As deadly floods continue to devastate Pakistan, death toll passes 1,200
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 476 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.