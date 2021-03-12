Digital artwork sells for Rs 502 crore at Christie's

A piece of NFT (non-fungible token) artwork has sold for a whopping USD 69 million (Rs 502 crore)in an unprecedented sale of digital artwork.

‘Everydays -The First 5000 Days’, is a digital artwork by Mike Winkelmann, a digital artist known as Beeble. The artwork was sold at Christie’s in New York.

According to Reuters, it is a collage of 5,000 individual images, which were made one-per-day over more than thirteen years. Beeple has been creating a new digital picture every single day since 2007.

In a tweet, the renowned auction house had last month said that it will auction Everyday’s - The First 5000 Days, by digital artist Beeple, as the first purely digital work of art ever offered by a major auction house.

The sale which was viewed by 22 million people, ranks him ‘among the top three most valuable living artists,’ according to Christie’s.

.@beeple 's 'The First 5000 Days', the 1st purely digital NFT based artwork offered by a major auction house has sold for $69,346,250, positioning him among the top three most valuable living artists. Major Thanks to @beeple + @makersplaceco. More details to be released shortly March 11, 2021

Non-Funglible Token (NFT) is a new type of digital artwork, authenticated by blockchain are able to verify ownership of a digital artwork. NFT’s basically gives buyers the limited rights to display the digital artwork they represent, but it mainly they’re just buying bragging rights and an asset they may be able to resell later.

NFT has got a boom in the past few weeks and Winkelmann, or Beeple, have definitely been in the forefront.

“He showed us this collage, and that was my eureka moment when I knew this was going to be extremely important. It was just so monumental and so indicative of what NFTs can do,” Noah Davis, a specialist in post-war and contemporary art at Christie’s was quoted as saying by The Verge.

In February, a 10-second-video clip featuring an image of a fallen Donald Trump, by Beetle, sold for USD 6.6 million (Rs 48 crores) on an NFT marketplace called Nifty Gateway.

Winkelmann, who makes digital artwork on themes such technology, wealth and American politics believes that without NFTs, there was no ‘legitimately was no way to collect digital art’.

On what he thought of the multi-million dollar deal, the 39-year-old digital artist said he was lost for words.

"I don't know... maybe you can put an emoji into the story, it's so crazy. I do really think that this is going to be seen as the next chapter of art history," Beeple said.