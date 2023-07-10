Headlines

Dengue cases on rise in India: 5 effective ways to protect yourself

It is crucial to take necessary precautions to protect oneself from this potentially life-threatening disease. Here are five essential tips on how to do so.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 10:11 PM IST

The incidence of dengue cases is increasing in India due to the onset of the monsoon season. Several regions in India, including Odisha, Assam, and Kerala, have reported a surge in dengue cases. This alarming trend has prompted health experts to issue warnings and provide advice on safeguarding against this mosquito-borne disease.

Dengue is a tropical illness caused by four distinct viruses, all of which are transmitted through the bite of an infected female Aedes aegypti mosquito. Common symptoms include fever, headaches, rashes, and muscle and joint pains. In severe cases, it can lead to excessive bleeding, shock, and even death.

Therefore, it is crucial to take necessary precautions to protect oneself from this potentially life-threatening disease. Here are five essential tips on how to do so.

Practice Proper Hand Hygiene: Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating, after using the restroom, and after being in public spaces. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Maintain Respiratory Etiquette: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your elbow when you cough or sneeze to prevent the spread of droplets. Dispose of used tissues properly and wash your hands immediately afterward.

Get Vaccinated: Stay up-to-date with your vaccinations. Vaccines can help protect you from many diseases, including influenza, measles, and COVID-19. Follow the recommendations of healthcare authorities and consult with your healthcare provider about the vaccines you should receive.

Practice Social Distancing: Maintain a safe distance (usually at least 1 meter or 3 feet) from individuals who are coughing, sneezing, or showing signs of illness. Avoid crowded places and limit close contact with people outside your household, especially in enclosed spaces.

Follow Healthy Habits: Take steps to strengthen your immune system by adopting a healthy lifestyle. Get regular exercise, eat a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, drink plenty of water, manage stress, and ensure adequate sleep. A healthy immune system can help you fight off diseases more effectively.

Also read: Monsoon health: Why do leptospirosis cases rise in rainy season? Here's how to prevent it

 

