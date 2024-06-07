Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress, Alia Bhatt's cousin, became overnight star; divorce and depression ruined her career, is now a pole dancer

Meet Saurabh Netravalkar, Indian-origin engineer, working for Rs 2833438 crore firm, became Pakistan's nightmare...

Netflix sued for Rs 1420 crore for controversial show Baby Reindeer by woman who inspired series, she claims...

Anurag Kashyap says Bollywood ‘sacrifices story’ in films to earn Rs 500-800 crore: ‘Everyone is imitating…’

Mukesh Ambani-owned JioMart, Flipkart can be as big as Alibaba, Rs 26710 crore company’s CEO believes…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress, Alia Bhatt's cousin, became overnight star; divorce and depression ruined her career, is now a pole dancer

Meet Saurabh Netravalkar, Indian-origin engineer, working for Rs 2833438 crore firm, became Pakistan's nightmare...

Netflix sued for Rs 1420 crore for controversial show Baby Reindeer by woman who inspired series, she claims...

Animals that build underground tunnels

5 Bollywood stars who rejected Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Bowlers with most dot balls in a T20 World Cup match

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Breaking News! BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Slapped by CISF Personnel At Chandigarh Airport, Actress Says..

NEET-UG 2024 Row: Students Demand Re-exam Citing Paper Leak, Unfair Grace Marks, Irregularities

NEET Result 2024: NTA Explains How Students Scored 718, 719 Marks

Anurag Kashyap says Bollywood ‘sacrifices story’ in films to earn Rs 500-800 crore: ‘Everyone is imitating…’

Meet actress, Alia Bhatt's cousin, became overnight star; divorce and depression ruined her career, is now a pole dancer

Netflix sued for Rs 1420 crore for controversial show Baby Reindeer by woman who inspired series, she claims...

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani-owned JioMart, Flipkart can be as big as Alibaba, Rs 26710 crore company’s CEO believes…

Reliance-controlled JioMart, Walmart-owned Flipkart, Amazon and Tata Digital have the potential to be as large as Alibaba is in China.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 08:09 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani-owned JioMart, Flipkart can be as big as Alibaba, Rs 26710 crore company’s CEO believes…
JioMart, Flipkart
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

E-commerce companies in India are scaling new heights. Currently, Indian citizens have a wide range e-commerce platforms available at their disposal and most of them are doing well in terms of business. Although e-commerce penetration in India is around 5-8%, it is still a massive sector in the country and as the smartphone adaptation in India is increasing, these companies are believed to go as large as Alibaba in China. CEO of BigBasket, Rs 26710 crore grocery delivery arm of Tata Digital, Hari Menon opened up about the potential of e-commerce companies in India during an industry event. As reported by Moneycontrol, he believed that Reliance-controlled JioMart, Walmart-owned Flipkart, Amazon and Tata Digital have the potential to be as large as Alibaba is in China.

For those who are unaware, Jack Ma founded Alibaba currently has a market capitalisation of over Rs 1585946 crore. To recall, it was once valued over Rs 5944800 crore during its peak in 2020. In comparison to that, companies like JioMart, Flipkart, Tata Digital still have the potential to grow massively. Flipkart was last valued at Rs 300464 crore.

“Flipkart has really scaled since its inception in 2007, it’s here to stay and it’s a company that will reach the levels that we’re talking about. Jio(Mart) is becoming large…that’s another company that will start scaling,” Menon said.

“Nykaa in beauty, BigBasket in groceries are the other companies which have the potential…the ecosystem (in India) is all set and ready for us (India) to accommodate large-scale,” he added.

Hari Menon also believes that vertical e-commerce companies that only cater to limited sectors, will be able to scale in India although they struggle to grow in countries like the US and China. He also believed that multiple big e-commerce players can co-exist in India like the US and China have Amazon, Alibaba, and eBay.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Can jailed Amritpal Singh, Engineer Rashid take oath as MPs? Here’s what law says

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: How INDIA Bloc can form government, know scenarios here

Donald Trump's election interference case paused in Georgia appeals court

Anusha Dandekar says Jason Shah's claims about their failed relationship are lies: 'Everyone wants to use...'

How Anil Ambani rose back from the Ashes, tycoon’s journey to back to financial boom, his net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement