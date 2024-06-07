Twitter
Belts for men under Rs 1000: Top picks on Amazon

Instead of being a trouser support accessory, belts have become a styling piece. So maintain your style and buy from the best range on Amazon.

Latest News

Kumar Vishnu Kant

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

Belts for men under Rs 1000: Top picks on Amazon
Our attire should be perfect and adorable. And accessories other than clothes are the aspects which make our attire complete. Accessories are the complementary part of our getup.  And such is the belts, perfect colour, perfect design and perfect quality matter the most in belts. Belts are the classic part of formal or informal dressing, effortlessly adjusting to ever-evolving men’s fashion. To achieve it, visit the range of belt collections on Amazon and choose for yourself.

Bacca Bucci Men's Leather Reversible Belt

BUY NOW

  • Material - 100% Top Grain Genuine Leather with Nickel free lead-free Alloy buckle, Made in India with Imported Leather
  • Size - 35 MM wide belt, suitable for size 30-46 waist
  • Colour - Black or brown with just a twist of the buckle.
  • Fit - Belts have 5 holes with the middle hole being the exact waist size.
  • Giftable - With a stylish wooden box, you can easily gift it to someone you love.

Labnoft Men's Reversible Belt

​BUY NOW

  • Styling -  Ideal for formal and casual occasions
  • Type - Reversible belt with automatic turning buckle
  • Adjustable size - One big size that fits all waist (28, 30, 32, 34, 36, 38, 40, 42, 44).
  • Material - Made from full-grain vegan synthetic leather (Pu-Leather).
  • Size - Adjustable up to waist 44, Strap Length: 49 inches, Strap Width: 3.25cm
  • Colour - Black and Brown. 

Hammonds Flycatcher Genuine Leather Belt 

​BUY NOW

  • Premium Quality Leather - Made from 100% genuine leather.
  • Adjustable - Designed to fit waist sizes from 28 to 46, providing a perfect fit for men of various sizes.
  • Versatile -  It complements jeans, dress pants, and any outfit, making it ideal for both casual and formal occasions.
  • Stylish And Timeless Design - This belt for men boasts a 1.5-inch width, adding a touch of elegance to your attire. The zinc casted buckle features a single-loop antique finish.
  • Comfortable And Functional - The adjustable design of this belt ensures a comfortable fit throughout the day, whether you're wearing it as a casual belt for men or a formal belt. 

Gustave Leather Belts 

​BUY NOW

  • Premium Leather Belt - Crafted with premium synthetic leather of great texture and flexibility. Wear resistance and durability to use. Metal auto lock buckle with exquisite style 
  • Exact-Fit - The belt buckle and belt body are removable and interchangeable. 
  • Classic Business Style - The belt buckle for men is a Simple and plain belt with no extra pattern on it matches with luxurious classic black.
  • Suitable For Various Outfits - The belts match uniforms, jeans or formal suits, and basically fit any outfit style.
  • Nice Gift For Man - Whether you buy it for yourself or your family, husband, father, or kids, this could always be your good choice.

 

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever)

