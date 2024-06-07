Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Not Shah Rukh, Deepika, Aamir, this Bollywood star has launched their own OTT platform, first film to stream on it is...

New Vande Bharat bullet train soon, check route details, top speed to be...

Amit Shah rejects Devendra Fadnavis's proposal to resign, asks him to continue as Maharashtra Deputy CM

T20 World Cup 2024: Yuvraj Singh lambasts Babar Azam's captaincy after shocking defeat against USA in Super Over

AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Shah Rukh, Deepika, Aamir, this Bollywood star has launched their own OTT platform, first film to stream on it is...

NZ vs AFG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand open their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan

New Vande Bharat bullet train soon, check route details, top speed to be...

7 animals that can survive heatwave

10 deadliest animals for humans

Most bombed country on Earth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

‘Conspiring To Mislead Investors’: BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi, Congress Over 'Market Scam' Charge

Kulwinder Kaur The CISF Constable Who Allegedly Slapped Kangana Ranaut Suspended

Rahul Gandhi To Give Up Wayanad, Keep Raebareli: Priyanka Gandhi To Make Lok Sabha Debut: Report

Not Shah Rukh, Deepika, Aamir, this Bollywood star has launched their own OTT platform, first film to stream on it is...

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

This flop of Kangana Ranaut lost 90% of its budget, was removed from theatres in opening week, earned just...

HomeCricket

Cricket

T20 World Cup 2024: Yuvraj Singh lambasts Babar Azam's captaincy after shocking defeat against USA in Super Over

Pakistan suffered a devastating defeat against the T20 World Cup debutants on Thursday.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 10:11 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2024: Yuvraj Singh lambasts Babar Azam's captaincy after shocking defeat against USA in Super Over
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has expressed disappointment in Team Pakistan's lack of tactical play during their match against the USA. Led by Babar Azam, Pakistan suffered a devastating defeat against the T20 World Cup debutants on Thursday. Pakistan batted first, posting a total of 159/7 in 20 overs. They then managed to restrict USA to the same total, leading the match into a Super Over. Despite this opportunity, Pakistan failed to chase the target of 19 runs in six balls, resulting in a historic victory for the USA over the 2009 champions in their first-ever encounter.

Yuvraj took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to question Pakistan's strategy of not sending batsman Fakhar Zaman to the strike during the Super Over.

"I don't understand why dint @FakharZamanLive take strike to a lefty seamer - when it is easier for a left hander to hit through the angle that bowler is tryin to create," wrote Yuvraj on X.

The 2007 World Cup champion extended their congratulations to Team USA for their historic victory. He also emphasized the significance of Pakistan's upcoming match against arch-rivals India, noting that it will be a crucial game for them.

"Nonetheless have to give it #TeamUSA @usacricket for making smart decisions under pressure specially the captain Monank Patel. Now, Pakistan needs a must-win against India and they surely need to bat and field better!" wrote Yuvraj.

Babar Azam and his team will be facing off against Team India in their upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match on Sunday in New York.

Speaking of India, the Rohit Sharma-led squad kicked off their campaign with a dominant eight-wicket victory over Ireland.

Also read| AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Two films with same story, characters; one is best Indian film ever, other Bollywood's biggest flop, the difference is..

Top 5 lunch boxes for office and school

PM Modi 3.0: Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony likely on June 9

Best supplements for joint pain: Our experts top pick

Meet man who got Rs 1600 crore investment from Mukesh Ambani, then built Rs 6400 crore company, his business is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement