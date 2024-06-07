T20 World Cup 2024: Yuvraj Singh lambasts Babar Azam's captaincy after shocking defeat against USA in Super Over

Pakistan suffered a devastating defeat against the T20 World Cup debutants on Thursday.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has expressed disappointment in Team Pakistan's lack of tactical play during their match against the USA. Led by Babar Azam, Pakistan suffered a devastating defeat against the T20 World Cup debutants on Thursday. Pakistan batted first, posting a total of 159/7 in 20 overs. They then managed to restrict USA to the same total, leading the match into a Super Over. Despite this opportunity, Pakistan failed to chase the target of 19 runs in six balls, resulting in a historic victory for the USA over the 2009 champions in their first-ever encounter.

Yuvraj took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to question Pakistan's strategy of not sending batsman Fakhar Zaman to the strike during the Super Over.

"I don't understand why dint @FakharZamanLive take strike to a lefty seamer - when it is easier for a left hander to hit through the angle that bowler is tryin to create," wrote Yuvraj on X.

"I don't understand why dint @FakharZamanLive take strike to a lefty seamer - when it is easier for a left hander to hit through the angle that bowler is tryin to create"



— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 6, 2024

The 2007 World Cup champion extended their congratulations to Team USA for their historic victory. He also emphasized the significance of Pakistan's upcoming match against arch-rivals India, noting that it will be a crucial game for them.

"Nonetheless have to give it #TeamUSA @usacricket for making smart decisions under pressure specially the captain Monank Patel. Now, Pakistan needs a must-win against India and they surely need to bat and field better!" wrote Yuvraj.

Babar Azam and his team will be facing off against Team India in their upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match on Sunday in New York.

Speaking of India, the Rohit Sharma-led squad kicked off their campaign with a dominant eight-wicket victory over Ireland.

