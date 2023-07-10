Monsoon health: Why do leptospirosis cases rise in rainy season? Here's how to prevent it

During the rainy season, floods and waterlogged areas become breeding grounds for rodents, such as rats. These rodents are major carriers of the Leptospira bacteria and can shed the bacteria through their urine.

As the rainy season arrives, it brings with it various health concerns, one of which is the increased occurrence of leptospirosis. Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection caused by the Leptospira bacteria, commonly found in soil and water contaminated by the urine of infected animals. The combination of heavy rainfall and stagnant water during the monsoon creates an ideal environment for the bacteria to thrive, leading to a rise in leptospirosis cases.

During the rainy season, floods and waterlogged areas become breeding grounds for rodents, such as rats. These rodents are major carriers of the Leptospira bacteria and can shed the bacteria through their urine. When floodwaters recede or mix with other bodies of water, the bacteria can contaminate the environment, including rivers, lakes, and puddles. People can contract the infection by coming into direct contact with contaminated water or soil, especially if they have open wounds or cuts.

Leptospirosis can also be transmitted through indirect contact. For example, if contaminated water or soil enters the food chain, such as through contaminated crops or livestock feed, consuming these products can lead to infection. Additionally, individuals who engage in water-related recreational activities, such as swimming or kayaking in contaminated water, are at a higher risk of contracting the bacteria.

The symptoms of leptospirosis can vary from mild to severe. In the initial stages, individuals may experience flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain, and fatigue. However, in severe cases, the infection can lead to organ damage, particularly affecting the liver and kidneys. Without prompt medical intervention, leptospirosis can be fatal.

Preventive measures play a crucial role in reducing the risk of leptospirosis during the monsoon season. It is essential to maintain proper sanitation and hygiene practices, including washing hands thoroughly with soap and clean water after potential exposure to contaminated areas. Avoiding swimming or wading in floodwaters and stagnant bodies of water is strongly advised. Additionally, wearing protective clothing, such as boots and gloves, can minimize the risk of direct contact with contaminated water or soil.