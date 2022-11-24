Constitution Day 2022: History, importance and other details of samvidhan divas

Constitution Day 2022

November 26 is a very special day in independent India. This is the day when the Constituent Assembly of the country duly adopted the present constitution. The fundamental rights given by the constitution in the country give us our rights by becoming our shield, while the fundamental duties given in it also remind us of our responsibilities. Constitution Day of India is celebrated every year on 26 November. However, the process of celebrating Constitution Day on 26 November is not very old. Until recently, 26th November was also known as National Law Day.

It was on November 26, 1949, that the Constituent Assembly of the country duly adopted the present constitution. Although it was implemented on January 26, 1950.

History of Constitution Day?

In 2015, November 26 was decided as Constitution Day to create awareness about the Constitution among every citizen of India and to propagate constitutional values. On November 19, 2015, the Ministry of Social Justice decided that the tradition of celebrating Constitution Day on November 26 would be started and since then this day is celebrated as Constitution Day.

Importance of Constitution Day

India formally adopted the constitution on November 26, 1949, although it was implemented on January 26, 1950. It took a total of two years, 11 months and 18 days to prepare the constitution in India. The main purpose of celebrating Constitution Day is to pay tribute to its creator and the country's first law minister, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. Whatever rights we have got in the Indian Constitution, on the basis of which the country's government and political principles, procedures, rights, guidelines, restrictions and duties etc. are decided, were written by Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. The constitution written by Abendekar declares the country to be a sovereign, secular, socialist, democratic republic and guarantees equality, liberty and justice to its citizens.

Why was there a need for a constitution?

After the end of British rule for 200 years, India needed such a law, which could provide equality and unity among the people living in the country, and different religions. India needs this book so that the country is united and all the people get all their rights without any discrimination. Seeing this, the demand for making a constitution started rising among the freedom fighters. When the country was about to become independent, the demand for the formation of a Constituent Assembly started to arise.