Buddha Purnima 2023: History, significance and Gautam Buddha’s journey to enlightenment in Vaisakh

Buddha Purnima is traditionally celebrated to commemorate the birth of Siddhartha Gautam on the full moon night of the month of Vaisakh. This year, it is being celebrated on May 5.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 05:38 PM IST

Buddha Purnima 2023

Buddha Purnima is traditionally celebrated to commemorate the birth of Siddhartha Gautam on the full moon night of the month of Vaisakh. This year, it is being celebrated on May 5.

On Buddha Purnima, which is also known as Buddha Jayanti, people celebrate Siddhartha’s choice to renounce worldly pleasures and embrace the spiritual path to become a holy man. He chose to live such a life after witnessing the suffering of common people.

Siddhartha Gautama, who later became Gautam Buddha, was born as the prince of Kapilavastu. Predictions before his birth stated that he will either be a great ruler or a great monk. After his birth, Siddhartha’s family feared losing the crowned prince of Kapilavastu and hence confined him to the portals of the palace.

Soon after he turned 29, he started witnessing things outside the palace and three things in particular caught his attention. He witnessed an old man, a dead body and a sick man. These things made him realise that life includes lots of sorrow and he decided to give up his royalty and take up simple living.

Thereafter, he went into deep meditation and attained enlightenment or Nirvana after which he was known as Gautam Buddha.

The day of Buddha Purnima is celebrated all over the world and is listed as a public holiday in several nations, including China, Cambodia, Indonesia, India, and Singapore among others.

