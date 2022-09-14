Bharani Shradh 2022 TODAY: Shubh Muhurat, rituals and significance

File Photo

Hindus observe Pitru Paksha, also known as Shradh or Shraddh, as a 15-day ritual to honour their ancestors. The deceased's eldest son practises the Shraddha during Pitru Paksha by presenting offerings to ancestors who are believed to be in Pitrulok.

Pitru Paksha or Shradh began on September 10, on the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha and will end on September 25, 2022, which is Sarva Pitru Amavasya, the Amavasya Tithi of Krishna Paksha.

During Pitru Paksha, Bharani Shradh is an auspicious ceremony that is conducted when the Chaturthi Tithi or Panchami Tithi is in effect. The devotees generally perform the auspicious ceremony of Bharani Shradh in Kasi (Varanasi), Gaya and Rameshwaram.

Bharani Shradh 2022: Timings

This year, Bharani Shradh will be observed on Wednesday - September 14, 2022.

Kutup Muhurat: 11:52 am to 12:41 pm

Rohina Muhurat: 12:41 pm to 1:31 pm

Aparahna Kaal: 1:31 pm to 3:59 pm

Bharani Shradh 2022: Significance

The Matsya Purana, the Agni Purana, and the Garuda Purana are a few of the Hindu Puranas that examine the importance of Bharani Shradh and the kinds of Shradh puja.

Bharani Shradh or Maha Bharani Shradh is an important day during Pitru Paksha. This is because Yama, the God of Death, rules the Bharani Nakshatra. There is a special significance to carrying out ancestor ceremonies on a Chaturthi or Panchami Tithi during the Bharani asterism.

Bharani Shradh 2022: Rituals

Vishwadeva Sthapana

Pindadan (rice, cow’s milk, ghee, sugar, and honey are presented to the ancestors in pinda form or round heap).

It is important to perform pindadan with utmost devotion and feelings.

Make sure to add black sesame seeds, milk, flowers, and kush to the water while offering tarpan to your ancestors.

It is auspicious if one eats on a leaf during Pitru Paksha and feeds Brahmin on the leaf.