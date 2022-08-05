Search icon
Balenciaga's garbage bag inspired pouch worth Rs 1.4 lakhs sparks meme fest on Twitter

On Twitter, the bag's price sparked amusing memes and remarks. Most Twitter users were shocked and furious.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 09:32 PM IST

Balenciaga show.Youtube

Balenciaga's expensive merchandise has once again confounded internet users. This time, the French fashion brand unveiled a purse with a style influenced by trash bags. The product's absurd price has the internet users gaping in disbelief. Internet users began trolling Balenciaga as soon as the "bin bag" photographs appeared on social media and circulated amusing memes to show their disgust.

Given that it is made of a different kind of material, the trash pouch introduced by Balenciaga differs from a rubbish bin bag. Balenciaga has employed soft calfskin leather rather than plastic. However, it has the appearance and impression of a trash bag.

Talking to Women’s Wear Daily, Demna Gvasalia, Balenciaga’s creative director, said, “I could not miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?”

The Balenciaga trash bag, which the company refers to as a "trash pouch," is constructed of glossy-coated calfskin leather. It contains drawstrings that may be pulled to shut the pouches before the ties are fastened and comes in four various colours, including black, white, blue, and yellow.

Balenciaga is renowned for its contentious designer goods. They released the "Rubbish Bin" sneakers in May 2022 for much than Rs 2 lakhs ($2, 590).

 

