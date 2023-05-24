Aryan Khan net worth: Rs 70 lakh Audi A6, Balenciaga shoes and more; luxurious lifestyle of SRK’s son

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan (Photo - ANI)

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was recently in the news, not because he is planning on making his Bollywood debut but because he kicked off his own business venture – an ultra-luxury clothing brand called D’YAVOL which had expensive and monochrome clothes.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, apart from having his own business venture, also leads a luxurious lifestyle as a star kid in the film industry. He owns a massive car collection and many expensive clothes and accessories.

SRK’s son Aryan Khan also has a massive net worth in crores, and is planning to launch many new business ventures, including his own Indian vodka brand. Take a look at some of the most expensive things owned by Aryan Khan.

Aryan Khan net worth, expensive things

Aryan Khan owns his own clothing brand and many expensive cars and luxury items, putting his net worth through the roof. According to the valuation of his clothing brand D’YAVOL and his luxury lifestyle, Aryan Khan’s net worth is around Rs 80 crore.

Aryan Khan was gifted an Audi A6 car worth Rs 70 lakh by his father Shah Rukh Khan. He also owns other luxury cars such as Mercedes GLS 350D worth Rs 70 lakh, and Mercedes GLE 43 AMG Coupe, apart from other cars parked in his garage.

Apart from this, Aryan Khan was spotted wearing shoes from luxury brand Balenciaga which were worth Rs 45,000, and was once photographed wearing a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona which is worth Rs 7.8 lakh.

Aryan Khan is also set to make his directorial debut and is all set to launch an exclusive luxury vodka brand with other business partners. He also recently launched his clothing brand, where the jackets signed by SRK were sold for over Rs 2 lakh.

