5 Yoga asanas you must try to strengthen lung capacity

Representational image

According to health experts, the lungs play an important role in maintaining adequate circulation of oxygen in all organs. Any kind of disease occurring in this organ can cause serious problems. But the sad thing is that with the increase in the level of air pollution every year, there has also been an increase in the number of lung patients.

Yoga is the best way to keep the lungs healthy. Yoga is said to reduce stress levels and improve lung function by strengthening them. Several yoga poses have been found to be beneficial in improving and strengthening lung capacity.

Here are the yoga asanas to strengthen your lungs:

Dhanushasana

According to Yogguru, Dhanushasana yoga is considered very beneficial in keeping the lungs healthy. To do this yoga, first of all, you have to lie down on your stomach and bend your knees towards your hips. Now hold your ankles with your hands. Now raise your legs and arms as high as possible and keep your face up. Try to stay in this pose as long as you can.

Bhujangasana

Many benefits of Bhujangasana yoga are also mentioned in keeping the lungs healthy and strong. This yoga asana is also considered beneficial in removing asthma problems and strengthening immunity. To do this yoga asana, keep the palm under the shoulders while lying on the stomach. Inhale and lift the front parts of the body upwards. Stay in this position for 10-20 seconds and then come back to normal. Bhujangasana is considered beneficial for many other health problems.

Matsyasana

It is believed that people who regularly practice matsyasana yoga are less prone to lung-related diseases. This yoga is also considered effective in keeping the respiratory system healthy. To do this Yogasana, first, lie down on your back and fold your arms under your body. Lift your head and chest, inhale, and then bend your back and lower your head to the ground. Maintain the balance of the whole body with your elbows. Take a deep breath and release. Maintain this position as long as you are comfortable.

Sukhasana

Sukhasana yoga is an excellent exercise for increasing blood flow and strengthening the lungs. It strengthens the muscles of the lungs and is helpful in increasing the circulation of oxygen. To do this yoga asana, first of all, sit in meditation posture. Hold your left wrist with the help of your right hand from behind the back. Now inhale while pulling your shoulders back. Now while exhaling, bend forward and touch your head with your right knee. Inhale again and return to the starting position.