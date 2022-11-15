5 reasons why you should start maintaining a personal diary

Photo: Pixabay

Many times when we are unable to share our pain or thoughts, we often bring it down on the page. Many people believe that writing reduces pain and stress to a great extent. Perhaps, this is the reason why many people like to write a diary about their daily life. The habit of writing a diary is considered very good. Maybe this is the reason why Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2015, radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' also asked the countrymen to inculcate the habit of writing diaries.

Here are the 5 benefits of writing a dairy:

1. Express- Sometimes we are not able to speak our minds even if we want to. And many times it also happens that we are not able to speak to the person out of fear or shame. In such a situation, if you make a habit of writing a diary in your daily life, then you will be able to share your feelings or your things in a better way.

2. loneliness- In today's hectic life, what everyone has less is time. If you do not have anyone who can listen to you or give time, then making a habit of writing a diary can reduce your loneliness to a great extent.

3-Things will be remembered- Be it professional life or personal life, many things are often missed. In such a situation, when you write every little thing in the diary, then things will be remembered. Even if you forget things, reading the diary again will refresh your memory.

4- Ditch technology- In this world of mobiles and laptops, while using lingo language (short terms), many times we start writing wrong words and due to typing, many people lose their writing habit. This can prove to be very bad for the students. In such a situation, by writing a diary, you will not only get hold of your language but also your habit of writing will not be lost.

5. Focus will increase- Many of us make many promises a day, and take many resolutions, but how many of these are we able to fulfil? It is because of this that we often forget things. Because of which many important things also get removed from attention. If you write your target in the diary, then whenever you read the diary, you will remember your target and you will be able to focus on things better.