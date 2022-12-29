5 One pot vegetarian recipes for quick and delicious meals you can try this New Year's Eve

As the new year approaches, many of us are thinking about ways to save time and streamline our daily routines. One way to do this is by incorporating more one pot meals into our meal plans. Not only are they quick and easy to prepare, but they also minimize the amount of dishes we have to wash at the end of the meal.

If you're looking for some delicious and nourishing one pot vegetarian recipes to try out this year, here are five options to consider:

1. One Pot Pasta: This recipe is as simple as it gets – just toss your favorite pasta, vegetables, and a can of crushed tomatoes into a pot and let it cook until the pasta is al dente. Add in some herbs and spices for extra flavor, and finish it off with a sprinkle of grated cheese on top.

2. One Pot Quinoa and Vegetable Stir-Fry: This recipe is a great way to use up any leftover vegetables you have in your fridge. Simply cook some quinoa in a pot, then add in your choice of vegetables, along with some soy sauce and garlic for flavor. Finish it off with a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and a squeeze of lime juice.

3. One Pot Mexican Quinoa: This hearty and flavorful recipe combines quinoa with black beans, corn, and a variety of Mexican spices. Top it off with some diced avocado, shredded cheese, and a dollop of sour cream for a satisfying and protein-packed meal.

4. One Pot Mushroom and Lentil Soup: This cozy and comforting soup is perfect for a cold winter evening. Simply sauté some mushrooms and onions in a pot, then add in some lentils, broth, and a variety of herbs and spices. Let it all simmer until the lentils are tender, then finish it off with a splash of lemon juice for a bright and fresh flavor.

5. One Pot Curried Chickpea and Sweet Potato Stew: This recipe is full of flavor and packed with nutrients. Simply sauté some onions and garlic in a pot, then add in some diced sweet potatoes, chickpeas, coconut milk, and a variety of curry spices. Let it all simmer until the sweet potatoes are tender, then serve it up with a sprinkle of fresh cilantro on top.

So there you have it – five delicious and easy one pot vegetarian recipes that are sure to save you time and make your meals more enjoyable this new year. Happy cooking!