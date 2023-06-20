Green vegetables to dry fruits: Antioxidants to give you a memory boost

These natural products and supplements can help in improving your memory.

Healthcare has been gaining a lot of importance in recent years. People these days are paying a lot of attention to each and every aspect of their health, including their memory and focus. A lot of diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer's can lead to impaired memory. It might be interesting to know that increasing the intake of antioxidants both through natural products and supplements can help in improving your memory. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has shared some notes about antioxidants that can boost memory. Today, let us take a look at some steps one can take to improve one's memory in the long run.

Consume plenty of antioxidants

The easiest way to improve your memory is to increase the intake of antioxidants. One should make sure to include food rich in antioxidants in your regular diet.

Fruits

Natural products, specifically fruits like amla, berries, black grapes, jamun, pomegranate, and melon are extremely rich in antioxidants. Additionally, citrus fruits are also high in antioxidants, as per nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee.

Dry fruits

Aside from fruits, there are a few dry fruits that are also extremely beneficial for health. Almonds, walnuts, and peanuts, prove to be a good source of Vitamin E, a potent antioxidant.

Green leafy vegetables

In addition to this, green leafy vegetables are high in nutritional value. Along with their other benefits, green leafy vegetables, tomatoes, capsicum, beetroots, alfa-alfa sprouts, and broccoli are also full of antioxidants.

Can sugar lead to memory loss?

As per Anjali Mukerjee, the answer is yes. Consuming too much sugar is considered to be a likely cause of Alzheimer’s disease.

“Not only does eating too much sugar reduce your immunity, it also leads to poor memory, Type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, and heart disease - not to mention weight problems. Because blood sugar levels tend to rise with age, it is suggested that monitoring and taking steps to lower blood sugar as we grow older may be an important strategy for preventing age-related cognitive decline for everyone, not just people with diabetes. Maintaining blood sugar levels, even in the absence of diabetes, could help maintain aspects of cognitive health,” the nutritionist wrote.