When will Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo return for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020?

Ambati Rayudu has missed out on the last two games due to a hamstring injury while Dwayne Bravo is nursing a knee injury which he sustained in the CPL 2020.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 30, 2020, 11:27 AM IST

Chennai Super Kings’ fortunes in IPL 2020 have taken a slide after their first win in the opener against Mumbai Indians on September 19. Against Rajasthan Royals, they were blown away by a display of power-hitting by Jofra Archer, Sanju Samson and Steve Smith while against Delhi Capitals, they were outplayed in all departments. Crucially, the absence of one key player has played a part in the downfall of their batting. Ambati Rayudu had played an epic knock in the game against Mumbai Indians but he missed the next two games due to a hamstring injury.

The other player that Chennai Super Kings is missing is all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. The Windies cricketer has been nursing a knee injury ever since the final of the Caribbean Premier League 2020 and has not featured in any of the games. Although Sam Curran has filled the void, the three-time champions are missing their talisman.

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Vishwanathan gave an update on the situation regarding Rayudu and Bravo. Vishwanathan believes Rayudu is fit and he could be back for the next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 2 but there was no clear progress on Bravo.

“Rayudu has recovered well from a hamstring strain and will play in the next game. He ran and sprinted during training and batted without any discomfort at the nets. He (Dwayne Bravo) bowled well at the nets,” Vishwanathan said.

CSK in last position

Chennai Super Kings are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2020 table after three games and this is indeed a rare sight for fans of the franchise. MS Dhoni and his batting line-up have struggled in this edition and the addition of Rayudu could boost their batting in the middle-order.

Chennai Super Kings have qualified for the playoffs in every edition of the IPL that they have played in and they will be hoping to maintain that proud record ahead of their next match.

