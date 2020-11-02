Trending#

'When Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli make a deal': Netizens kickstart meme-fest after DC, RCB make it to Playoffs

Both Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) - teams that looked like finishing in the top 2 for the majority of the season - tasted 4 successive defeats but still made it to the Playoffs.


Updated: Nov 2, 2020, 11:44 PM IST

Now reaching the peak of the tournament with the last group game scheduled tomorrow at Sharjah, tables will be turned with just a win. 

However, seeing both RCB and DC qualify has given rise to memes.

As for tomorrow, it's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI). The contest that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have a keen watch and desperately hope for a MI's victory. 

As for Hyderabad, its simple equation, as a win and they will be through to the playoffs (third place) for the fifth successive time. 