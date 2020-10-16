WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav's flying catch leaves Trent Boult, Rahul Tripathi in awe

Suryakumar Yadav took an excellent flying catch to dismiss Rahul Tripathi during Mumbai Indians' (MI) IPL 2020 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday (October 16).

Earlier in the day, newly appointed KKR skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to bat first in Abu Dhabi.

KKR sent in Shubman Gill and Tripathi to open the batting who struggled to get going from the first ball.

Rohit Sharma was aiming for an early breakthrough and his change in tactics did help him get that.

In the 3rd over of the match, Trent Boult bowled a slower bouncer to Tripathi who firmly struck the shot thinking it going to race towards the boundary.

However, inside the circle, Suryakumar was fielding and he leaped like a salmon and pulled off an excellent catch.

The fielding was so extraordinary that not only Rahul but Trent was also left surprised afterward.

HERE IS THE VIDEO: