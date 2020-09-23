'Trolling cricket world' - MS Dhoni's batting in IPL 2020 clash between RR vs CSK draws mixed response on Twitter

MS Dhoni arrived at the crease in the 14th over when Chennai Super Kings were 14/5, needing 102 runs 38 balls at a required rate of over 15. This decision left many people stumped. In a big chase, why did not MS Dhoni promote himself ahead of the likes of Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kedar Jadhav? Rahul Tewatia’s three-wicket burst had put Chennai Super Kings on the backfoot in their chase of 217. Dhoni came out to bat and he struggled to get going as he made nine off 12 balls. Faf du Plessis was hitting sixes at will but the asking rate kept mounting.

Finally, when the match was beyond their grasp, MS Dhoni unleashed himself with three massive sixes off Tom Curran. Dhoni finished on 29 off 17 balls but the main question that everyone was asking is why didn’t Dhoni bat higher up the order. In the post-match presentation, Dhoni revealed the reason. “I haven't batted for a long time. 14-day quarantine doesn't help (why he isn't batting higher). Also wanted to try different things, give opportunities to Sam. Have the opportunity to try different things. If it doesn't work, you can always go back to your strengths,” Dhoni said.

The comment from Dhoni and his batting style in the game also drew mixed reactions from Twitter. Here are some of the reactions

Well I would like to make a point that @bhogleharsha made that in coming lower down the order Ms Dhoni is telling the CSKians that I am not going to be there forever,someone else has to learn to do it. September 23, 2020

MS Dhoni trolling whole cricket world. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 22, 2020

Even in the post-match presentation, Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming explained that Dhoni did look good towards the end. “He is coming back from not playing a huge amount of cricket, so the the expectations - to see him at his best - is gonna take some time. But you see him towards the end, he was very good,” Fleming said.

Rajasthan Royals brilliant

Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Jofra Archer put on an exhibition of hitting as Rajasthan Royals notched up 216/7 in their clash against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah. Smith smashed 69 while Samson’s knock of 74 off 32 balls included nine sixes. Jofra Archer blasted four consecutive sixes off Lungi Ngidi and that 30-run final over proved to be the difference. A total of 33 sixes were hit in the match which was a new record.

Chennai Super Kings tried to stay in the match with Faf du Plessis scoring brilliantly with 72 off 37 balls which included seven sixes.