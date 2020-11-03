IPL 2020: Orange Cap stays with KXIP's KL Rahul, DC's Rabada grabs purple

Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada and KL Rahul of Kings XI Punjab are currently leading the respective bowling and batting charts following the completion of 55 matches in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

On Monday, Rabada scalped two wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during Delhi Capitals' six-wicket win which took his tournament tally to 25, thereby giving him the Purple Cap. He is followed by Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah (23 wickets in 13 matches) and Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals (20 wickets in 14 matches) in the list of leading wicket-takers.

In the list of leading run-scorers, Rahul remains at the number one spot with 670 runs in 14 matches to lead the race for the Orange Cap. He will, however, not be able to add more runs as Kings XI have failed to qualify for the playoffs. Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan is next in the list of leading run-scorers, having amassed 525 from 14 matches. RCB's Devdutt Padikkal completes the podium, having collected 472 runs in 14 games.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have qualified for the playoffs. The fourth and final spot will be decided on Tuesday evening following the final league stage match between SunRisers Hyderabad and table toppers Mumbai Indians.

RCB's final spot on the points table will, however, be decided after Tuesday's match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and MI. If SRH, who are on 12 points, win, RCB will finish fourth. But if MI win, RCB will finish third and Kolkata Knight Riders will finish fourth.

As for DC, Monday's win guarantees them two shots at entering the final, the first of which will be against Mumbai in Qualifier 1 on Thursday in Dubai. RCB have qualified for the Eliminator, to be played on Friday in Abu Dhabi.