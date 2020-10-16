IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians dominates KKR to register classy win in Abu Dhabi

Mumbai Indians (MI) registered an emphatic 8-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday (October 15) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in IPL 2020.

With this victory, MI also completed a double over KKR in this year's tournament while securing the top spot on the points table as well.

In chase of a target score of 149 runs, openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock gave Mumbai Indians the perfect start.

The mI openers got off to a flyer and formed an effective stand of 94 runs for the first wicket. However, KKR pacer Shivam Mavi found a key breakthrough for his side and sent Rohit Sharma back to the dressing room on 35.

Varun Chakravarthi struck next for the "Men In Purple" as he ended Suryakumar Yadav's 10-run stand with excellent full delivery.

However, MI remained in the driving seat thanks to de Kock's propelling knock. The South African opener secured a 25-ball half-century and stayed unbeaten on 78* (44) with Hardik Pandya (21*) to guide MI to victory with 19 balls to left.

Earlier in the day, KKR had won the toss and opted to bat first, and got off to a terrible start.

The Kolkata side collapsed from 33/1 to 61/5 in five overs earlier today. However, Cummins (53) and Morgan rebuilt KKR's innings stitching an unbeaten 87-run stand for the sixth wicket. The duo smashed 14 runs in the penultimate and 21 runs in the final over to help KKR post a respectable total of 148 runs in the 20 overs.

After opting to bat first, KKR got off to a bad start courtesy Suryakumar Yadav fielding which sent opening batsman Rahul Tripathi back in the dugout in the third over. Suryakumar took an absolute blinder at the point as Rahul tried to cut Trent Boult for four.

Nitish Rana then joined Shubman Gill in the middle and the duo stitched a brief 15 run stand before Nathan Coulter-Nile dismissed Rana in the sixth over.

Two overs later, Rahul Chahar spun a web. The right-arm spinner first dismissed Gill and then bowled Dinesh Karthik in the very next ball as KKR got reduced to 42/4.

With skipper Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell at the crease, KKR looked to rebuild the innings. Russell smashed a six to bring up the fifty for the KKR and their fans but his stint at the crease soon ended by Jasprit Bumrah.

In the 11th over, Bumrah bowled a short delivery which surprised Russell and Quinton de Kock took an easy catch. However, Pat Cummins didn't show any sign of struggle and rebuilt the KKR innings along with Morgan. Cummins whacked the ball all around the park while Morgan played the role of second fiddle.

Cummins also smashed his maiden IPL half-century as KKR posted 148 runs in their allotted 20 overs.