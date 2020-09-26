IPL 2020: Kevin Pietersen wants Shubman Gill to replace Dinesh Karthik as KKR skipper

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen made a bold claim regarding young Indian opener Shubman Gill after the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener played a match-winning knock to guide his side to a 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday (September 26) in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pietersen was so impressed with Gill's mature knock on the chase that he claimed that the 21-year-old should be named the KKR skipper.

KP took to Twitter and wrote,"He should be the captain of KKR - @RealShubmanGill."

In chase of a target score of 143, KKR got off to a poor start and lost Sunil Narine for a duck. Star allrounder Rashid Khan immediately struck right after and dismissed KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik for a duck as well. However, Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana then formed a quick partnership as they fought their way back into the game. Rana played a lightning innings of 26 runs off just 13 balls before Natarajan dismissed the KKR batsman off a brilliant delivery, leaving KKR on 53/3.

Eoin Morgan then came in and used his experience to settle the game for the Kolkata side and formed a match-winning partnership of 92 runs. Gill was the star man of the day, as the youngster bagged an excellent half-century to his name off 51 balls. Both Gill (70*) and Morgan (42*) stayed unbeaten in the end and guided KKR to 145/3 to win the match by 7 wickets.